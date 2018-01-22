ANGUL: THE three-day cultural extravaganza of Angul Zilla Mahostav concluded on Saturday night amid much fanfare. All five MLAs of the district attended the event. Chaired by Collector Anil Kumar Samal, the Mahotsav was inaugurated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (north central range) Yatindra Koel was the chief guest on the second day of the festival. Local MLA R K Singh attended the valedictory ceremony as chief guest.

The event was organised by Zilla Sanskruti Parsihad. The heads of various public and private sector industries also attended the function.

MCL Director JP Singh, NTPC Executive Director Ram Kuber, TTPS General Manager MK Singh and JSPL Executive Director Dinesh Kumar Sarogi along with Nalco’s Executive Director RK Mishra were present.

Cultural troupes from various parts of the country, including Assam, Gujarat, Punjab and Mumbai staged their performances at the Mahotsav. Artistes from the State performed Odissi and Sambalpuri dances, besides presenting the famed Danda dance of the region.

“I came to the festival on all three evenings with my family and enjoyed the cultural programmes. I thank all the organisers and the troupes for it,” said Prafulla Pradhan, a visitor.