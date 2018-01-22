JEYPORE: Even as intense cold continues to sweep Koraput district, the attendants and relatives of patients at Medical College Hospital here are left to spend their nights on the veranda. The hospital caters to the needs of at least 800 patients every day, who come from remote villages. About 200 patients get admitted to the hospital. However, the hospital lacks waiting rooms for the relatives.

Attendants of patients

on the veranda |

Express

While men manage to spend their night at hospital garage, diagnostic centre and medical store veranda, the situation is worst for women. Though a female attendant is allowed to accompany the patient in gynaecological ward, there is hardly any space left for their stay, sources said. Consequently, most of the women are found sleeping in the veranda.

The relatives allege that some of them are falling sick after being exposed to the chill. The MCH has only 10 cabins to accommodate about 20 persons, accompanying the male patients. However, there is no such facilities for attendants of female patients.

“We have no rest rooms or other facilities to attend to our patients at night. We spend our nights on veranda” said Chandrani, a relative of a woman patient.

Koraput MCH Superintendent K P Behera said the problem has aggravated due to the increasing numbers of patients and their relatives in the hospital . The problem would be solved after the hospital is shifted to the new premises, he added.

Earlier, Health Secretary P K Meherda had reviewed the progress of MCH with senior revenue and medical officials at Koraput. He had instructed the officials to be sincere towards giving care to patients and directed the revenue officials to provide all infrastructure facilities to college as per the norms.