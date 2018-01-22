BERHAMPUR: Food Supplies and Cooperation Minister Surya Narayan Patro on Sunday handed over cheques worth of Rs 35.84 lakh to 59 depositors of Chhatrapur cooperative bank which has remained defunct since 2012 due to bankruptcy.

As per reports, 2,346 persons had deposited over Rs 1.65 crore in the bank. With the deposit, the bank had constructed a market complex in Chhatrapur and rented it out. It had also disbursed loans of over Rs 2 crore to over 600 persons. However, neither the tenants of the market complex nor the loanees repaid their dues which led to bankruptcy of the bank.

On May 23, 2012, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the licence of Chhatrapur cooperative bank as it had ceased to be solvent and all efforts to revive it had failed. At that time, the bank had a cash balance of Rs 73.69 lakh and it got another Rs 30.15 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) under usual terms.

Besides, the bank was directed by RBI to sell the market complex. As per the directive, the bank vacated tenants from the market complex, but was unable to sell it.

Later, the State Cooperation department had asked depositors to submit documents of their deposits. After over 400 depositors submitted their documents, the State Government decided to pay the claims in a phase-wise manner.

While handing over the first phase payment to depositors, Patro asked the loanees to repay their debts to the bank at the earliest or face action.

Irregularity in disbursing loans by the bank reportedly started from 2002 and those involved in it would face Crime Branch enquiry, the Minister said.

He said a high level meeting in this regard between Cooperation and Crime Branch officials would be held at Bhubaneswar soon. The Minister also assured other depositors that their money will be refunded soon.

Among others, Chhatrapur MLA Priyanshu Pradhan, block chairman M Dhananjaya Reddy and Cooperation officials were present.