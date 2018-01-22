BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked all Collectors and Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to pull up socks for the best performance during the over a month-long vaccination drive for Measles and Rubella (MR) which is beginning from January 29 across the State.

Directing the officials to prepare plans at micro-level in their respective areas to make the ‘No Child Left Out’ mission a grand success, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said for the first time the State is undertaking an important drive for MR vaccination.

“Collectors and CDMOs have been told to make arrangements to ensure that no child below 15 years is left without taking the vaccine. They have also been asked to intensify awareness campaigns to clarify doubts among parents, if any, relating to the vaccine and its effects,” he said.

Sources said the MR vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India will be launched in routine immunisation, replacing the two doses of measles vaccine given to children at 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age.

The vaccine will be injected to children aged between nine-month and 15-year. Parents, care givers, community leaders, teachers, anganwadi workers and other front-line health workers have been made active part of this campaign.

Of 1.24 crore targeted children, the Health Department has estimated to cover more than 70 per cent in schools itself. As only 74 per cent of the targeted 72 lakh children has been covered during the recent vaccination drive for Japanese Encephalitis (JE), the officials are keen on achieving more than 90 per cent this time. Joint Director (Child Health) Dr KK Das said the JE vaccination was affected due to strike by anganwadi, ASHA workers and nurses besides the X-mass holiday. “As there should be at least 28 days of gap during two live vaccinations, we had to stop JE vaccination. Else, we would have achieved close to 90 per cent,” he said.