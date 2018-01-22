BERHAMPUR: Unlike crocodiles in Ganjam district, the number of dolphins on Ganjam coastline is decreasing. This has left the wildlife lovers as well as the Forest department worried. As scheduled, dolphin census was conducted by the Forest department on the 54-km Ganjam coastline on Saturday.

Twenty-six dolphins of two species __ 15 humpback dolphins and 11 bottlenose dolphins __ were sighted, said Divisional Forest Officer (Berhampur) A K Behera.

“Of the 26, nine were found between Purunabandh and Prayagi, the rookery of the Olive Ridley turtles,” he said.

Between Prayagi and Nua Boxipalli, 11 dolphins were sighted and six were found in the stretch from Markandi to Pati Sonepur. Last year too, some dolphins were sighted off the Ganjam coast. “The coast houses different species of the sea mammal,” said the DFO. “We will submit a report to the Government for the conservation and protection of these dolphins soon,” he added.

The Purunabandh-Prayagi area is famous for the mass nesting of millions of Olive Ridley turtles. During the last week of February and in early March every year, millions of turtles climb the shore and lay eggs by digging pits. The Rushikulya river mouth is the second-largest mass nesting site of the Olive Ridleys after Gahiramatha in Kendrapara district.

The DFO said 24 dolphins of the two species were sighted by the wildlife personnel during their first ever census of the mammal in 2015. While 22 bottlenose dolphins were sighted on the coast from Boxipalli to Markandi, two humpback dolphins were spotted at Bahuda river mouth near Pati Sonepur in the district.

There was no census in 2016 due to bad weather. But in 2017, the number of dolphins increased to 29. However, the reason for decrease in number of dolphins is under study, Forest department sources said.

Meanwhile, the Rushikulya river mouth off Ganjam coast, famous for mass nesting of endangered Olive Ridley turtles, has attracted quite a few dolphins too, a forest official said.