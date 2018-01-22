Chandra Kumar Bose addressing mediapersons in Cuttac Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Sunday demanded that the Centre must either accept the report of Justice Mukherjee Commission which probed into the freedom fighter’s death or state reasons for rejection. k on Sunday | Express

CUTTACK: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Sunday demanded that the Centre must either accept the report of Justice Mukherjee Commission which probed into the freedom fighter’s death or state reasons for rejection.

Addressing mediapersons here, Bose said all files pertaining to Netaji must be de-classified, including the IB files. The distorted history of Indian freedom struggle must be rectified and documented, said Bose, who also is the Convenor of the Open Platform for Netaji.

He demanded that Netaji’s birthday on January 23 be declared “Deshprem Divas” or “Patriots Day.” Bose said the NDA Government must appoint a high-power Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinise the documents released and prepare a report which should be placed before both Houses of the Parliament.

“The SIT must visit foreign countries such as Russia,UK, Germany, Japan, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Myanmar so that it can examine the document, if any, and submit a report to the Centre,” he said, during a visit to the great nationalist’s birthplace.

Netaji’s grand nephew also said DNA test be conducted on the alleged ashes kept at Renkoji Temple in Japan to identify authenticity, a demand which Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose-Pfaff made recently.

“The NDA Government’s decision on January 23, 2016 to declassify all files pertaining to Netaji was a historic one which ushered in an era of transparency for the first time in independent India.

However, certain effective measures need to be undertaken by the Centre to end the Netaji Mystery,” he said. Bose also called for scientific research and analysis to ascertain identification of Bhagwanji alias Gumnamibaba.

People of the country were hopeful that disappearance of the ‘Liberator of India’ on August 18, 1945 would be unravelled.

So, all existing theories must be examined so that a logical conclusion is arrived and mystery shrouded over Netaji’s death is unravelled, said Abhijit Ray who is co-convenor of the Open Platform for Netaji.

Steps to solution

● All files pertaining to Netaji, including the IB files, must be de-classified

● The distorted history of Indian freedom struggle must be rectified and documented

● High-power SIT must scrutinise the document released and prepare a report to be placed before the Parliament

● Netaji’s birthday on January 23 be declared “Deshprem Divas” or “Patriots Day”