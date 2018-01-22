BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to set up Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) by merging Bhubaneswar-Puri Transport Services and Cuttack Transport Services.

The new organisation will provide bus services in the Capital City of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Konark urban areas. A proposal in this regard has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The board of directors of the CRUT will be headed by the Development Commissioner.

Secretaries of Home, Commerce and Transport, Housing and Urban Development departments, Transport Commissioner, Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police, Inspector General of Police (Central Range), Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central), Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Chief Executive Officer of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, Vice-Chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), Chairman of Puri-Konark Development Authority (PKDA) and three persons having expert knowledge in the field of transport will be the members of the board.

The paid up capital of the CRUT is ` one crore with BDA and CDA having 60 per cent and 20 per cent share respectively.