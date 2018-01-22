JAJPUR: Police arrested a middle-aged man for throwing acid at his wife suspecting her fidelity in Malapada village within Jajpur Sadar police limits here on Sunday. The arrested person, identified as 46-year-old Bhagirathi Mahalik, had attacked his wife Bharati (40) with acid on Saturday evening.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s 20-year-old daughter, her father Bhagirathi had been suspecting her mother’s integrity. He used to torture her mother Bharati both physically and mentally at the slightest provocation.

“On Saturday evening, my father picked up a fight with mother. Without any provocation, he got enraged and abused her. Later, in a fit of rage, he brought out an acid bottle, which was kept hidden in the house, and threw it at my mother,” the complainant said.

Following the acid attack, Bharati sustained critical burn injuries on her face and back. On hearing her screams, neighbours came to Bharati’s rescue and rushed her to the local hospital. Meanwhile, accused Bhagirathi fled the scene.

Later, Bharati was shifted to district headquarters hospital in Jajpur Town after her condition deteriorated. On the basis of the girl’s complaint, police arrested the accused from a neighbouring village.

“Though the couple has four children, including two daughters, Bhagirathi was suspecting his wife’s character for the last couple of years. As a result, frequent quarrels erupted between the duo,” said investigating officer MN Dash. Bhagirathi was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Bharati’s condition is stated to be stable.

Kalahandi acid attack: Accused nabbed from Hyderabad

Bhawanipatna: The accused in the recent acid attack on a 22-year-old woman in Kalahandi district has been arrested from Hyderabad. On Sunday, Dharamgarh SDPO Surendra Satpathy informed that accused Parsuram Majhi of Khandi Dangariguda village was on the run after committing the crime. Majhi was traced after his mobile phone location was tracked and arrested with help of Hyderabad police on Saturday.

A police team from Kalahandi is bringing him by a special vehicle and is expected to reach Bhawanipatna by Monday noon, he added. On January 15, the victim, Debanti Bibhar of Khandi Dangriguda village, was on her way to Kalampur to attend computer classes when she was attacked by the accused with acid over unrequited love. Debanti is now undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.