BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned the State Government of coercive action for not submitting the action taken report in connection with the large-scale displacement due to Kanpur project over Baitarani river in Keonjhar district. The apex human rights body has also deputed its Special Rapporteur to investigate the sensitive matter and submit recommendations.

Taking serious note of a petition and subsequent submissions filed by rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC stated that the Commission would be compelled to issue notice for personal appearance of the Chief Secretary under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, if the report is not submitted by January 31.

Tripathy said the Commission has taken a serious view of the non-responsive attitude on the part of the State Government. The order has already been communicated to the Chief Secretary and the Special Rapporteur.

Earlier though Revenue Divisional Commission, Sambalpur had hurriedly investigated the allegation on November 2 following the direction from the NHRC, Tripathy alleged that it was an eyewash to hoodwink the real displaced persons.

Conceived three decades ago, construction work of the irrigation project was started in July last year amidst large scale protests by the oustees. As per estimation, 3,557 families from 16 villages in Keonjhar district have been affected and deprived of adequate compensation.

“No comprehensive report has been prepared with regard to the current land acquisition rules besides the rehabilitation and resettlement of the villagers as per the newly framed policy,” the petitioner added.