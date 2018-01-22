BHUBANESWAR: Two construction workers, including a woman, were electrocuted when an iron rod they were moving came in contact with 11 kv line in Laxmi Sagar area of the city on Sunday. The two died at the spot as the high voltage current left them virtually torched. One of them was identified as Md Farooq, a native of Jharkhand. However, the woman is yet to be identified and she is believed to be from Ganjam district.

The two were working for Raghunath Sahoo who was building a double-storey building at Santoshi Vihar in Laxmi Sagar area. As part of the construction work, the duo were moving an iron rod to the top of the building when it accidentally touched the 11 kv live wire. Laxmi Sagar Police is investigating how the 11 kv line was passing in front of the building and if there was a height discrepancy.

Youth drowned

An old woman’s presence of mind saved a youth from drowning in Baramunda area of the city on Sunday. However, another youth could not be rescued and died. Shakti Pradhan and Biswajit Jena, the two youths, drowned while practising swimming at the Nilakantheswar pond. It was Shakti who first drowned in the middle of the pond when Biswajit jumped to his rescue. However, the two found it difficult to remain floated because of their combined body weight.

This is when a 55-year-old woman, who was taking bath, threw her saree and tried to rescue the two. However, only Biswajit could be saved. Police said the two were practising swimming for preparation of physical fitness.