BARGARH:Four months after an under construction bridge over Jeera river in Bheden block of the district collapsed, the road connecting NH-201 with Phulapali via Rangatikra has chipped off due to poor standard of work by the contractor.

Although the Executive Engineer of Rural Works Department, Bargarh was quick to issue a show cause notice to Junior Engineer Rajat Kumar Behera on charges of poor supervision, the back-to-back incidents have exposed the quality of work and callousness at which development activity is being undertaken by the department. The contractor has been asked to redo the work at his own cost as per the specification.

Reports said the road work, estimated at `168.98 lakh, was commenced on April 5 last year by contractor Jayanta Barik and scheduled to be completed by January 4. However, on January 20, the work was virtually completed except approach road of newly constructed box culvert. But after a few days, it was found that the road chipped off and potholes developed on it.

Acting on the instruction of the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Rural Development Department, the Superintending Engineer, Rural Works Circle, Sambalpur inspected the work and found that the thickness of bituminous layer varied from 20 mm to 5 mm and weak layers got uprooted at different places. It was also observed that the bituminous layer were laid over floating metals or not properly consolidated. Besides there was absence of sufficient tack coat and presence of dusts which had not been cleaned properly.

During inspection, the Superintending Engineer ascertained that the Junior Engineer had not supervised the work properly. While a show cause notice was issued to him seeking explanation why disciplinary action should not be taken against him, the contractor has been directed to redo the work wherever required as per specification laid down in the tender.