BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award conferred on him at Pune, to the people of Odisha. Naveen was given a rousing welcome by thousands of BJD leaders and workers on his return to the Capital after receiving the award.

A special function was organised by the BJD at the airport to welcome him. Thousands of people including ministers, MLAs and MPs of the ruling party participated. “I am indebted to your love and affection. I dedicate the Ideal Chief Minister award to my dear people of the State,” Naveen said and urged the people to work hard to make Odisha “number one state” in the country.Later, Naveen was taken in a specially-decorated vehicle in a grand procession to Naveen Nivas. Posters and banners were put up at different places in the Capital by the BJD, highlighting the achievement of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister received the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award on Sunday from former President of India Pratibha Patil at the 8th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad organised by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and MIT School of Government at Pune. “Odisha’s transformation is a work in progress. We will continue our journey as we continue to grow together,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJD said the award is a matter of pride for every citizen of Odisha. The commitment of the Chief Minister for working towards the uplift of poor people of Odisha has made him a very popular leader in the country, BJD State secretary Bijay Nayak said and added that the BJP and Congress should try to accept this fact.

Last year, the Chief Minister was also honoured with the Best Administrator Award, Nayak said and added this has proved that Odisha has surged forward in different sectors under the chief ministership of Naveen Patnaik. Many States have followed Odisha in implementation of welfare schemes which have become a model in the entire country, he said.