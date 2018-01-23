KORAPUT/JEYPORE:In a shocking incident, the Kunduli gangrape victim committed suicide in her Musaguda home under Pottangi police limits on Monday afternoon.The girl, a Class IX student, used her scarf to hang herself when the entire village was busy celebrating Saraswati Puja. After the family members returned home and found her hanging, she was taken to Kunduli PHC where she was pronounced dead.

As soon as news of her suicide spread, villagers rushed to Kunduli PHC. Apprehending law and order situation, police and revenue officials remained alert. Till reports last came in, post-mortem was not conducted.Sources said, the family members of the victim were demanding autopsy to be conducted at Kunduli whereas the administration wanted the body to be taken to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and conveyed his sympathies for the family members.

On October 10 last year, the girl was allegedly abducted, gagged and gangraped by four persons in Sarispadar forest while she was returning home from Kunduli market. She alleged that the perpetrators were in uniform of security personnel which snowballed into a huge controversy.While Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of State Police, which probed into the matter, ruled out rape, Koraput Police cited medical reports and investigation to corroborate the view.

The victim was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on November 19 after her health condition deteriorated. A 11-member medical board had recommended counselling by clinical psychologists as she was in a traumatic state but victim’s family, former MP Pradeep Majhi, Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria and civil society members staged dharna on hospital premises demanding her discharge following which she had to be discharged.Earlier on November 8, Naveen had ordered judicial probe by a District Judge-ranked officer as well as parallel investigation by Crime Branch into the incident.