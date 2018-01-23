BHUBANESWAR: When 55-year-old Dambarudhar Behera set out for a morning walk on Monday, little did he know that it would be his last. Behera, who was hit by a speeding cab in front of Kalinga Stadium, died on the spot. Two other walkers, both women, suffered serious injuries in the hit-and-run incident and are under treatment.

The mishap took place near Gate 8 between 5.30 am and 6 am when Behera along with Kunjalata Kundu and Binapani Pati was on his way to Jayadev Vihar. The speeding cab hit the trio from behind and vanished. All three are natives of Behera Sahi of Nayapalli. Angry locals staged a road blockade. They said, people were earlier allowed to use Kalinga Stadium for morning walk but its gates have been closed from November 16. With people forced to use the road and pavements, such mishaps may recur, they feared.

Demanding compensation and job for a kin of Behera, they staged an agitation before DCP Satyabrata Bhoi rushed to the spot and pacified them. Police said the cab has been identified and driver would be arrested soon.