SAMBALPUR: Decks have been cleared for development Jagannath Colony park and beautification of three other existing parks in the city. The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will execute the work soon.Earlier, the SMC had floated composite tender thrice for developing the park at Jagannath Colony and carrying out beautification works at other parks, including Padma Keshari Park at Mudipada, Sriram Vihar in Burla and Children Park at Hirakud. But, they got response from a single bidder for three consecutive times. Later, the SMC authorities sought permission from the State Government for finalisation of the tender.

The cost for development of four parks is estimated at `1.61 crore and the work will be undertaken under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.Assistant Executive Engineer of SMC Bipin Bihari Mohanty said the high-level committee of the State Government has given approval recently to finalise the single bidder. They will enter into an agreement with the contractor and work on the project will begin shortly. The area of the park at Jagannath Colony measures about 1.5 acres and it will be developed at an estimated cost of about `90 lakh.

Jagannath Colony is one of the new residential areas of the city and currently, it is a posh locality which grew up in early 1990s’. Locals had planted some trees on the land adjoining to a water body, constructed some concrete benches and installed playing equipment to give it a shape of a park.

It has been planned to develop walking track and sitting arrangements at the place. Besides, landscaping will be undertaken along with installation of playing equipment for children and outdoor fitness facilities.

Moreover, the water body adjoining the place will be desilted and its embankment strengthened. This apart, concrete benches will be constructed on the embankment and decorative lights installed to draw more visitors. The SMC has set a target to complete the work within a period of six months after handing over the work order to the contractor.