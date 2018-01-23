CUTTACK: A 65-year-old woman’s honesty prevailed over her affection for her son when she brought his acts of forgery to the notice of a court here.A widow, Ashalata Jena moved the Sub Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court, Cuttack alleging that her eldest son Bhaskar Jena (45) had forged his caste certificate. He had allegedly mentioned his caste as Khandayat (General category) to Scheduled Caste to avail the job of a sepoy in 6th OSAP Battalion 20 years back.

Ashalata, who works as a Grade-IV employee in SCB Medical College and Hospital, learnt about the forgery from an outsider a few months back. Soon, she sought documents relating to Bhaskar’s appointment from the police department through RTI. Bhaskar has three brothers and three sisters but none of them, including his mother, were aware of the misdeed all these years during which he has been promoted to the rank of Havildar and enjoying the benefits too.

Acting on the direction of the court, a case was registered against him under Section 420/468/471 of IPC in Mangalabag police station two days back and investigation is on. “We have sought reports in this regard from OSAP and Khurda Tehsildar who had issued the caste certificate,” IIC, Arun Kumar Swain said.