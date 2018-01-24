RENGALI (SAMBALPUR): Even after a decade of being washed away by strong water current, a bridge over Dangajor nullah, which is a crucial connecting link between three gram panchayats in Rengali, is yet to be repaired.

The bridge constructed over the nullah passing through Bhuepali and Karlabudia villages was washed away by strong water current in the nullah during monsoon in 2007. Till then, it connected gram panchayats of Katarbaga, Jangla and Bomaloi in Rengali block of the district.

Villagers of the gram panchayats said they had apprised the officials concerned and leaders about the condition of the bridge. However, no officer or political leader has visited the bridge site so far. All they have got is assurance to repair the bridge at the earliest, which remains unfulfilled. They further alleged that since substandard materials were used in construction of the bridge, it collapsed a few months after the construction work was over. Ever since then the bridge has been lying in a dilapidated condition and there has been no effort to repair or reconstruct it.

The bridge connected many villages of Ludhapali, Bhuepali, Sithapada, Binjipali, Tepapada, Karlabudia, Chandamal, Bhalupatra, Tileimal, Dhaorropani and the like and the people used the route daily to eke out their living. Villagers working in industries in Lapanga, Thelkuli and Khinda also used the route to go to work.

Rengali Sangram Samiti president Ghasinanda Majhi said more than officials, the bridge’s condition should be attributed to the apathy and lack of political will of the local elected representatives. Contacted, Rengali Block Development Officer, Benedict Lakra said steps would be taken to reconstruct the bridge at the earliest.