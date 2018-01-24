JAGATSINGHPUR:Commuters continue to face inconvenience as the fate of repair work on the 21-year-old Allipingal bridge across the Devi river, which connects Jagatsinghpur district with Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri, hangs in the balance. According to sources, local contractors are unwilling to take the contract of the bridge’s maintenance fearing extortion by goons.

Earlier, the Public Works Department had floated a tender for maintenance of the bridge at a cost of `25 lakh. Later, the tender was awarded to a local contractor. “The contactor is reluctant to take up the contract as his profit margins are reduced,” sources said.

The bridge was constructed in 1997. At least 10,000 commuters ply on this bridge daily on buses, cars and other vehicles. Several trucks loaded with sand collected from the banks of the Devi river cross this bridge. However, the bridge lies in a dilapidated condition with a number of potholes and cracks on it.

Earlier, locals had staged a protest for its maintenance and submitted a memorandum to the Collector and higher authorities of the Public Works Department seeking maintenance of the bridge. Led by Sarpanch Ullash Kabu, the locals alleged that the bridge’s poor condition had resulted in various road accidents. The agitators had threatened to intensify the stir if their demands are not fulfilled. They alleged that shoddy construction, use of poor quality materials, corruption, administrative apathy, lack of upkeep and periodic inspections and unchecked river sand-mining had led to the bridge getting damaged.

Contacted, Assistant Engineer of PWD Saroj Kumar Dandpat admitted that a local contractor had been awarded the tender for repairing the bridge and the work was delayed due to his reluctance in undertaking it.

“The department had awarded the work to another contractor last week. The repair work will begin soon,” he added.