SAMBALPUR: At least four people died and 28 were injured when a private bus plunged from a bridge at Goudpali under Jamankira police limits, about 30 km from Sambalpur, on Tuesday night.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operation is still underway. Eight ambulances and one crane were engaged in the rescue and relief work.

Sambalpur SP Sanjiv Arora said so far, four deaths have been confirmed. The injured, including 10 women, have been admitted to Sadar Hospital and VSS Medical College and Hospital.

The bus was on its way from Sambalpur to Rairangpur. It had left Sambalpur town at about 10.15 pm. The mishap took place at Maltijor bridge.