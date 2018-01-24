DEOGARH: Police busted a racket involved in circulating and manufacturing counterfeit currency notes and arrested five persons on Tuesday. Fake notes worth `2.74 lakh were recovered from the arrested persons.

The cops also seized computer, printer, papers and chemicals used to manufacture fake notes. The arrested were identified as kingpin of the racket Rajkishore Sahu (37) of Kanheinagar village under Bantala police limits in Angul district, Sudan Biswal (26), Sumant Bhoi (24), Pratap Behera (22) and Panchu Dehuri (25), all of Deogarh district.

SDPO Suleman Ekka said acting on a tip off, police raided a place along NH 53 near Hadmunda village and arrested the five. During interrogation, Rajkishore admitted to his involvement in the crime since 2013. Police recovered counterfeit notes of `100, `500 and `2000 besides materials used to prepare the forged currency, the SDPO added. All the five were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.