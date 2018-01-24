DHENKANAL: With the opening of several malls in the town, traffic system has been affected by illegal parking in Dhenkanal. Commuters often park their vehicles in a haphazard manner while purchasing various things from the market, hindering the smooth movement of traffic on the town’s arterial road.

According to sources, neither any permission is given nor sought before opening of malls, when it comes to parking facilities. The owners and proprietors often let the customer use the main road for parking their vehicles, sources added.

People of Mahavir and Ganesh Bazaar areas often complain of the inconvenience caused due to the improper traffic system in the town.

“People are taking advantage of the lack of enforcement of traffic management in the town. Neither municipality nor police have turned their attention towards tackling the menace,” locals said.

The stretch from Rathagada to Baji Chowk is the worst affected area. The unloading of commodities from the trucks coming from other States at Annad Bazaar has also added to the woes.

Contacted, Dhenkanal Town police station inspector in-charge A Dalua assured locals of taking action in improving the traffic management.