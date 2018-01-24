NUAPADA: Even as the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to constitute a tribunal within a month to resolve Mahanadi water sharing dispute, another dispute over water between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is emerging. Not satisfied with construction of check dams on tributaries which merge with the Jonk river in the district, farmers of Chhattisgarh have dug up deep borewells on the dry riverbed of the Jonk river for irrigation severely affecting the flow of the stream and forcing the people scurrying for drinking water.

The Jonk river flows from Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary into Chhattisgarh before returning to the district. The bridge over the river comprises part of National Highway 353 which connects the two States. But a visit to the villages along the Jonk river reveals that the dry riverbed is being exploited to the hilt by the Chhattisgarh farmers thus affecting the water level below the dry riverbed (bed stream).

The river is considered as lifeline of at least three gram panchayats of Aamanara, Kendubahara and Sarabong in the district through which it flows providing water besides irrigation to the farmers. Old-timers recall that there was a time when the water level of the Jonk river was at least four to five feet. The Chhattisgarh Government has constructed barrages and check dams on the tributaries and the river upstream and this has taken a toll on the river, they added.

While the hard working farmers still managed to cultivate vegetables such as water melon and cucumber on the dry bed, this model was copied by the Chhattisgarh farmers with adverse effect. The Chhattisgarh farmers dug up deep borewells on the dry river bed to irrigate their crops, affecting the bed stream of the river.

As the Chhattisgarh Government is planning to construct check dams/barrages on the Kondajuri river in that State which flows down to Khariar Road before merging with the Jonk river, Khariar Road, which is dependent on the river for its water needs, is set to face a tough time during summer. Moreover, the intake well is located in the Jonk river which is bound to affect the water supply to the town.

Sub-Divisional Officer, Jonk Irrigation Division, Kabiraj Behera, said the Chhattisgarh Government also controls a stretch of the Jonk river. Admitting that deep borewells have been dug up at gap of 20-25 metres on the riverbed, he said the Chhattisgarh Government must have allowed it. He said that matter has been taken seriously as it will lead to water scarcity in Khariar Road and other areas through which the river flows.

C’garh digs up deep borewells

