BALANGIR: Members of the Moon Light Swechhasevi Anustan of Keseipali village in Bargarh district staged a Koshali drama titled ‘Mudra Pattahar’ on the second day of the national-level Matkhai Drama Mahotsav here on Tuesday.

Written by Chudamani Rath, the play is based on various historic and patriotic incidents that took place at different places in the country. Audience turned emotional while viewing the drama. Earlier, the Mumbai-based troupe staged a play titled ‘Piano’ on Monday.

The play in Hindi language has been adapted, directed and designed by actor Raghubir Yadav. A dark comedy set in the 70’s, ‘Piano’ revolves around the story of a man who sees an ad in the newspaper reading ‘Piano For Sale’ and starts calling the lady, pretending to be a potential buyer.