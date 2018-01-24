JAJPUR: A half-burnt body of a man was recovered from a heap of waste at Maidipur village within Jajpur Sadar police limits here on Monday evening.

Police identified the man as 39-year-old Rabindra Kumar Nayak of Abdalpur village under Bichitrapur gram panchayat in the district. Nayak was last seen travelling in an auto-rickshaw with his friend Deepak Kumar Pati of neighbouring Simulia village on Sunday night.

Locals first spotted the partially-brunt body of Rabindra and informed police who rushed to the spot and started investigation. The police seized the deceased’s blood stained clothes and shoes lying a few yards away from the body.

This apart, the cops also seized the auto-rickshaw in which Rabindra was last seen and detained his friend Deepak in connection with the case. Police suspect that Rabindra was first murdered and then, his body was set on fire.

Following the recovery of the half-burnt body, hundreds of locals staged road blockade demanding stern action against the persons involved in the murder and adequate compensation to the family of Rabindra who was the sole bread-earner of his family. Later, the blockade was withdrawn after police assured the agitators of action against the guilty.

Jajpur SDPO Prasanta Kumar Mallha said a murder case has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Rabindra’s family members. “We have detained the deceased’s friend and are interrogating him. A scientific team and dog squad have been pressed into service to get clues about the murder,” the SDPO said and added that police suspect involvement of more persons in the crime.