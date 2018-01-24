SAMBALPUR:Sambalpur MP Nagendra Pradhan lost his cool and vented his ire on electronic mediapersons for interviewing district Collector Samarth Verma before him during celebration of Veer Surendra Sai’s 210 birth anniversary at Jail Chowk here on Tuesday.

Questioning the mediapersons, Pradhan asked, “Why do you prefer to approach bureaucrats for comments ahead of people’s representatives? Who are TV journalists to decide whether bureaucrats should speak first or the elected representatives?”

“Who is more important, people’s representative or bureaucrat? Is Chief Minister important or Chief Secretary?” an enraged Pradhan asked.

He said the elected representatives formulate law and officers execute it. Pradhan even accused mediapersons of giving priority to bureaucrats for advertisements. Refusing to speak to the media, the MP said he would not talk until the journalists apologise.

“Legislative, judiciary, executive and media are four pillars of the democracy and each should stay within its own limits. Crossing the limit is dangerous for democracy,” the MP said.

he journalists had to face the wrath of Pradhan after seeking reaction from Collector Verma about Veer Surendra Sai before talking to the MP during garlanding of the statue of the freedom fighter.

Reacting to the issue, president of Sambalpur Press Club Deepak Panda condemned such unwarranted behaviour of the MP towards mediapersons. He reminded Pradhan that mediapersons are not Government servants. Journalists discharge their duties taking into consideration ground realities and time, Panda added.