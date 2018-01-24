BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Odisha Government over closure of a large number of government primary and upper primary schools due to low student enrollment.

Raising the issue of Right to Education of the young students most of whom belong to poor families of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other backward communities, the panel gave Odisha eight weeks to respond. The Commission also issued a notice to Union Ministry of Human Resource Development for its response.

It observed that government schools lack basic amenities and teachers are inadequate. On the other hand, opening private schools cannot be a solution for shortcomings faced by students and parents in Government schools, it said.

The rights panel observed that without proper education at the primary level, the nation cannot think of a well-educated youth in future. The issue needs to be addressed timely by the State as well as Union Government, it said. In 2016-17, as many as 828 government primary and upper primary schools were shut down in Odisha for having less than 10 students each.

In 2014, about 195 schools with less than five students each were served show cause notices for closure.The NHRC observed that there is a strong need for a thorough study of the entire scenario.