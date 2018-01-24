Congress workers shout slogans against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during state-wide shutdown over the alleged suicide of Kundali gang rape victim in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. | PTI

BHUBANESWAR: With public transport completely shut down, travellers had a harrowing time in the state capital due to the dawn-to-dusk bandh called by BJP and Congress over the suicide of Kunduli gangrape victim.

People were stranded at Bhubaneswar railway station and Biju Patnaik International Airport for several hours as autorickshaws, cabs and city buses were off roads.

About six Russian nationals, who arrived here in the morning to visit an ashram in Puri and attend a marriage, were stuck due to the bandh. “We can not move out because shuttle vehicles are not available. We have asked our friend in Puri to arrange a car for us," Russian tourist Alena said.

Another Russian tourist Aleksei who was visiting the city was clueless about how to reach the airport to catch his flight to Mumbai. "I requested a friend to drop me on a two-wheeler," he added.

Rahul Kumar, an Income Tax Department officer, who arrived from New Delhi to proceed to Kuala Lumpur via Bhubaneswar, found no food at the airport while the canteen was also closed. "I am unable to go out and have some food due to non-availability of public transport," he said.

Hundreds of candidates who had come in from various parts of the state to appear Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination faced a tough time as the BJP an Congress activists brought normal life to a halt.

“We had applied for the examination about two months back. Though we reached Bhubaneswar in the morning, arranging a vehicle to reach the examination centers looks difficult,” Shankar Barada of Rourkela said.

Barada was supposed to appear the examination in the second sitting at Janla on the City outskirts.

Similar was the plight of women and children. The travellers were angry with the political parties for calling a bandh on such a short notice.

Members of an NGO arrived at the airport hours before their scheduled flight time as they were apprehensive that they might not be able to reach on time due to the protests.

"We were supposed to come by train from Balasore in the morning but boarded an overnight bus after learning about the bandh. We reached here at 5:30 am and the auto-rickshaw drivers charged exorbitantly taking advantage of the situation," said a member Chakradhar Rout.

Several people were seen asking for lifts from two-wheeler riders for reaching their destinations. Some bikers who provided lifts made a brisk business as they charged Rs 20 to Rs 100 depending on the distance of the trip.

The demonstrators protested by burning tyres in areas like Rupali Square, AG Square, Khandagiri, CRPF Square. They also blocked the road near Rasulgarh and attempted to vandalize trucks and auto-rickshaws on the NH near Baramunda in the absence of the city cops there.

Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi told The New Indian Express that about 25 platoon police force were deployed in the city for avoiding any untoward incident. "The demonstrators were detained from some parts of the city for showing aggressiveness during protests," the DCP said.

Several demonstrators were detained near Station Square, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee office, Odisha DGP's camp office, among other places, for protesting aggressively in these areas.