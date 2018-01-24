BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday invited investors from Asian countries to participate in the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave, the biennial global investors meet scheduled to be held in the second week of November this year.

Participating in the ASEAN-India Business and Investment meet in New Delhi, a high-level delegation from the State told investors that Odisha Government will have tailor-made policies and incentive framework to facilitate investments from ASEAN region.

“Odisha has been a top performing State in the country in terms of achieving sustained high economic growth and consistently ranked amongst the top 3 States in terms of live manufacturing investments. Odisha has been recognised by Government of India as a ‘Champion State’ for exports and a ‘Leader’ in implementation of business reforms,” Principal Secretary, Industries, Sanjeev Chopra said.

The delegation which also participated in the joint meeting of India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee (IJBCC) highlighted the investment opportunities in six priority sectors - ancillary and downstream industry in metal sector; chemicals, plastic and petrochemicals; electronics manufacturing; food processing including seafood; and textiles, apparel and tourism.

Noting that Odisha’s economic growth is higher than the national average, Chopra said the State accounts for 7.5 per cent of the total manufacturing investment made in India.

Stable government, infrastructure led industrial development, single window clearance, skilled manpower, sector specific industrial clusters and low cost of doing business are some of the factors that are driving the industrial growth in the State, Chopra added.

With a network of 10,000 km of national and state highways and 2,540 km of rail corridor connecting the hinterland of resource-rich regions to the largest deep-water ports of Paradip and Dhamara, these provide an easy access to markets in ASEAN region, he added.

He also spoke about the key business reforms undertaken to facilitate ease of doing business, including the recent launch of first of its kind single window portal for industries, GO SWIFT (Government of Odisha Single Window Investor Facilitation and Tracking) which serves the investors during the entire investment life cycle.