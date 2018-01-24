BHUBANESWAR: With two days to go for the Republic Day, police have beefed up the security in the Capital. Adequate seating arrangements have been made for the visitors coming to Mahatma Gandhi Marg where the State-level parade will be held and designated parking lots have been marked near the venue.

“Police personnel will be deployed near the lanes and by-lanes leading to the venue. Striking force and Quick Reaction Team will also be on duty near the venue to avoid any untoward incident,” a police officer said.

The entire Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be under the CCTV radar to keep an eye on any anti-social activity, the officer added.

At least 25 platoons police force will be deployed during the 69th Republic Day celebrations.

Commandos of the NSG will also be deployed at the venue for the event.