BHUBANESWAR: After the success of Odisha bandh, the BJP on Wednesday asked the State Government to hand over the alleged gang rape case of Kunduli minor girl to CBI for a fair and impartial probe, failing which the party will intensify its agitation.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Odisha for their support to the hartal, State BJP vice-president said people have expressed their anger against the ruling BJD’s apathy to the minor tribal girl who committed suicide.

Mohanty said a six-member BJP delegation led by State unit president Basanta Panda will visit the family of girl at Kundulion on Thursday. Other members of the team include MLAs Rabi Nayak and Pradip Purohit, former MPs Parsuram Majhi and Jayram Pangi and state executive committee member Ramesh Sahu.The BJP Mahila Morcha has decided to launch ‘funeral’ rally in all the organisational blocks of the party symbolysing death of state administration, Morcha president Pravati Parida said.

Congress to provide financial assistance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will provide financial assistance to the family of the alleged Kunduli gang rape victim who committed suicide on Monday. OPCC president Prasad Harichandan told mediapersons on Wednesday that a fund will be created by the party for the purpose. Party leaders, workers and any person interested to help the family of the victim can contribute to the fund.Harichandan said Congress has decided to help the family of the victim as the State Government failed to provide any assistance to the gangrape victim when she was alive or to her family.

He thanked the people of Odisha, all party leaders and workers for supporting the bandh call given by the Congress demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and action against the guilty police officials who failed to give justice to the victim. Meanwhile, BJD has criticised the Congress and BJP for trying to derive political mileage out of such a tragic incident. The bandh call given by the two political parties have exposed the competition between them to exploit the incident politically, BJD state secretary Bijay Nayak said.Nayak said the bandh call given by Congress and BJP was for number two place in Odisha politics.