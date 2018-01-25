ROURKELA: Suspected operatives of CPI-Maoist reportedly set ablaze a mixture machine and cement bags of a construction firm at Kaliaposh village of Tulsikani panchayat under Maoist-hit Bisra area in Sundargarh district on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the rebels were demanding extortion money of `3 lakh from the construction firm which is building a check dam estimated at `35 lakh. They had warned workers of the firm of dire consequences against resuming work till their demands were met. A few days back, Maoist leader Anmolda had reportedly sent a letter to the contractor demanding the extortion money.

However, Bisra police ruled out involvement of Maoists in the incident and claimed it to be the handiwork of local criminals.