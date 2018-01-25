ROURKELA: Even as the Blast Furnace (BF)-5 of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) is still trying to restore total production after a breakdown on January 21, the disruption in hot metal output at BF-4 following breakdown on Wednesday dealt another blow to the RSP.

Sources said on Wednesday, the Tuyer No. 4, 10, 15 and 21 of BF-4 got burnt. To bad luck of the RSP, water possibly from the cooling system accidentally entered into the BF-4 and cooled down the furnace. It is apprehended that total restoration of normalcy of the BF-4 would take five to seven days.

The BF-4 was producing 2500 tonne of hot metal per day. On January 21, the BF-5 had suffered breakdown with severe damage to the blower pipe of Tuyer No. 21. On Tuesday, it managed to produce only 3000 tonne of hot metal and by Wednesday, the BF-5 was running with 50 per cent capacity against daily production capacity of 8,000 tonnes. With loss of hot metal production causing shortage of slabs, the New Plate Mill remains idle for four days.

Trade unions insisted for taking help of BF experts and a high-level independent probe by the Steel Secretary should be made to fix responsibilities on executives at the levels of ED (Works) and above for frequents breakdowns of BFs causing enormous financial losses to the RSP in shape of production loss and restorations.