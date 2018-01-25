BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for attempting to break the ATM of State Bank of India in Balipatna area. He has been identified as Rajiv Patnaik of Brahmagiri in Puri district and was staying in Balipatna.

According to police, Patnaik had entered the SBI ATM kiosk on January 22 and cut the wire of CCTV cameras in a bid to avoid getting caught.

After the incident, the ATM’s technical staff scanned the machine and lodged a complaint in this regard with Balipatna police. Subsequently, city police registered a case in this regard under Sections 380, 454 and 511 of IPC.

“We took up the investigation and got clues against Patnaik. We nabbed him recently and recovered equipment used to break ATMs besides 10 ATM cards from him,” Balipatna police said.

Balipatna police station IIC Rabi Narayan Bhanja said they searched Patnaik’s residence and recovered several forged documents, including an Aadhaar card.

“We also recovered forged stamps of government officials, including those of traffic inspector, Tehsildar and others, from Patnaik’s house. Another case has been registered against him under Sections 471, 472, 473 and 474 of IPC,” he added.