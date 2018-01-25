JAJPUR: A 28-year-old man of Malapada village within Jajpur Sadar police limits was arrested for raping a minor girl on Wednesday.

The arrested person was identified as Artatrana Ketaki alias Kalia. Though the incident took place on Sunday night, it came to light after family members of the victim lodged a complaint with local police on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the victim, who is a first year student, had gone to attend nature’s call on Sunday. When she did not return, her family launched a frantic search throughout the night but in vain. The victim was found in an unconscious state near her house during the wee hours on Monday.

Family members rushed the girl to a local hospital and later, shifted her to the district head quarters hospital after her condition deteriorated. After regaining her senses, the victim narrated the incident to her family members, police said.

When the girl was answering nature’s call, the accused, who was hiding nearby, picked her up and took her to a deserted location where he committed the crime, police said.

Police conducted medical examination of both the victim and the accused. Later, Kalia was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.