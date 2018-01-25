BHUBANESWAR: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide in a village under Banapur police limits of Khurda on Wednesday morning after allegedly being raped by a man of the same locality more than three weeks back.

The girl’s father had lodged a complaint with Banapur police on January 2 alleging that Nimai Palei of the village had raped his daughter on December 31 night.

As Palei was absconding after the incident, the girl decided to end her ordeal by consuming poison on Wednesday morning. The family members of the girl rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

According to police, Palei works as a labourer in Dubai and the incident occurred when he was visiting his village in December. Police sources said, Palei and the victim were in a relationship and she was with him on December 31 night, the day when rape was alleged.

The girl’s father called a meeting on January 1 alleging that Palei had raped his daughter. Palei’s father attended the meeting and assured the villagers that he will marry off his son with the victim. The accused, however, denied having raped the girl nor having any relationship with her.

Banapur police had registered a case in this regard under Sections 376 of IPC and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), but failed to nab him.

“We have identified the culprit and launched a search operation to nab him. The girl had recorded a statement before the police under Section 161 CrPC. She had also recorded her statement in a court under Section 164 of CrPC,” Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray told The Express.

The girl’s body has been sent to a hospital for autopsy. Banapur Inspector and SDPO have started investigation and accused would be nabbed soon, he added.