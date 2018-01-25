BHUBANESWAR: Three constables of Odisha Police have been selected for the prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry and seven others will get the prestigious Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They will be presented the awards on Republic Day in the city.

The Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) will be awarded to constables Ananta Kadraka, Tedyourampa Sabar and Kumar Huika while the Police Medal for Meritorious Service will be presented to B Durgaprasad Rao, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Bhubaneswar, SK Anwar, an ASI in Bhubaneswar, Sudhansu Mohan Dehury, posted as havildar in Koraput, Satrughan Baral, posted as constable at Vigilance Directorate in Cuttack, Narendra Pal, posted as constable in UPD Bhubaneswar, V Nageswar Rao, posted as constable in UPD Cuttack and Sanjay Kumar Ray, posted as sepoy at Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) battalion in Bhubaneswar.

A total of 795 police personnel across the country have been selected for the medals this year. Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) will be awarded to 107 policemen, President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 75 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 613 police personnel. The awards will be given to the police personnel on August 15.