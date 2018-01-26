BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for stealing `12 lakh from the office of an NGO in Kanan Vihar Phase II area under Chandrasekharpur police limits. They have been identified as Abhay Kumar Sharma and Abhishek Ekka. According to police, Uday Bhanu NGO deals in Ayurvedic products has planned an Ayurvedic Expo here in March.

The owner of the NGO and a former Navy official, Prakash Chandra Acharya had kept the money in the office for the purpose. But, on Wednesday evening when returned to the office, he found the door lock broken and money missing from locker.

Acharya lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur police station and suspected the role of Abhay, a former employee of the NGO. Police nabbed Abhay after a search and recovered `6 lakh from him. Abhay revealed that he had given the remaining `6 lakh to one of his friends Abhishek, who was also nabbed by police and the pending amount recovered.

“Prakash stated in his complaint that Abhay is his relative and knew about the money. We started investigation and nabbed the duo,” Chandrasekharpur police said. “A case has been registered against Abhay and Abhishek and they were produced in a court on Thursday,” he added.