CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Thursday arrested three persons on the charges of vandalising the office of Assistant Engineer of Roads and Building Department and issuing life threat to him after the officer refused to increase estimate value of a quarter repairing work.

The accused are Narendra Mahapatra, Bhabani Shankar Beura of Jobra Nadikula Sahi and Smruti Ranjan Beura of Jobra Dasa Sahi under Malgodown police limits. Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said, the trio entered the office located on the premises of Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE) and demanded the Assistant Engineer, Sashi Bhusan Mohanty, to increase the estimate value of a quarter repairing work from `79,000 to `2 lakh. On refusal, the accused manhandled Mohanty and threatened to kill him if he fails to meet their demand. Mohanty had filed an FIR, acting on which police arrested the three and produced them in a court.

Legal service camp in Twin City on January 28

THE Odisha Legal Services Authority in association with District Legal Services Authorities of Cuttack and Khurda will be holding legal service camps simultaneously at Sunshine Field in Cuttack and playground of BJB (Autonomous) College in Bhubaneswar on January 28. It will deal with the theme of legal rights and entitlements of senior citizens and persons with disabilities, informed Bala Krishna Mohapatra, member secretary, Odisha S t ate Legal Services Authority.