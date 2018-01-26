BHUBANESWAR: Even as a six-member delegation of the BJP, led by party’s State unit president Basanta Panda, visited the family of the alleged Kunduli gang rape victim, members of Mahila Morcha took out a ‘funeral’ rally here protesting the State Government’s failure to provide justice to the minor tribal girl, who committed suicide on January 22.

Women activists, led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida, took out a rally from the party’s state headquarters to the Secretariat. As the police did not allow the rally to proceed to the Secretariat, the slogan shouting agitators burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on the road. The Morcha will continue to protest against the State Government till the culprits are arrested and justice is provided to the victim’s family, Parida said.

The Morcha had announced to take out such protest rallies in 1000 Mandals across the State in next 11 days to press their demand for a CBI probe in the case. After meeting the family members of the deceased, Panda said his party will continue to fight till justice is provided to the tribal family. He asked the Chief Minister to immediately hand over the case to CBI for fair probe.

OHRC seeks report from Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: A human rights activist on Thursday filed two petitions in Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) alleging that the administration failed to protect the Kunduli gang rape victim which led her to commit suicide. Advocate Nishikanta Mishra and human rights activist Akhanda alleged that the earlier direction given by OHRC to the administration about providing counselling to the girl along with other necessary assistance was possibly not done.

Taking cognizance of the matter, OHRC has sought a report from Chief Secretary and Odisha DGP within 15 days. The Commission also sought a report from the authorities on assistance provided to the victim and her family after she had lodged a gang rape complaint with the police.