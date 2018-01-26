RAYAGADA: Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on Thursday inaugurated a chemotherapy unit and 10-bed geriatric ward on the premises of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here. The chemotherapy unit will cater to the needs of thousands of cancer patients in the district.

Later, Jena laid the foundation stone for expansion of the hospital which will include a trauma centre, causality complex, Nirbhaya centre and integrated physiotherapy. The State Government has already allocated Rs 2.2 crore under National Health Mission (NHM). He also laid foundation stone for construction of 20-seat ANM training centre and hostel with an allocation Rs 1.67 crore.

Similarly, budgetary provision has been made from the District Mineral Fund (DMF) for a 100-bed rest shed for attendants of patients. The expansion of postmortem unit of the DHH will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs five lakh from DMF, sources said.

During a review meeting, Jena informed that the Gunupur Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) will soon get a fund of Rs 2.5 crore from NHM for construction of OPD and IPD buildings. The new office of the CDMO at Barijhola will be set up with an allocated fund of Rs 1.5 crore from the State Budget.

Expressing satisfaction over the pilot project ‘Ama Sankalpa’ launched last year to reduce IMR and MMR in the district, Jena said the State Government is committed to provide best healthcare services free of cost to the people of tribal-dominated districts.

Among others, Collector Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, Rajya Sabha member N Bhaskar Rao, local MLAs and other district level officials were present. The Health Minister will join as chief guest in the Republic Day celebration and unfurl the National Flag on Friday.