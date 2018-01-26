DHENKANAL: IN the absence of an advertisement policy, the municipal authorities are losing out on revenue in the town.

Sources said political parties and commercial establishments are installing giant hoardings at prominent places, including on the mall rooftop, without requisite approvals. Most of the prominent brands splash their hoardings at various places in the town.

They are not only openly flouting the norms of the municipality, but are also not providing tax. Hundreds of advertisement hoardings dotting the town have sprung up without authorisation of the civic body. As a result, the authority is losing lakhs of rupees as revenue due to lack of proper guidelines and advertisement policy.

Municipality officials said those who put up hoardings without paying the required tax are not being penalised before removal of the hoardings. Earlier, there was a tender process for placing hoardings in municipal areas, but now the practice has been stopped.

However, some of the companies and brands are depositing money ranging from `500 to `2,000 depending on the location. But at the same time, unauthorised hoardings make a dent in the town, they added.

They said due to shortage of staff, the civic body has failed to put a check on illegal hoardings and pull them down in the town. Though the municipality collects revenue from small vendors by engaging agency, no step has been taken to check illegal hoardings. Hundreds of such advertisement hoardings are dotting the town from College bypass to Korian bypass.

Municipality Chairman Sudhansu Dalei said steps are being taken to frame a rule and decide the charges on advertisement hoardings.