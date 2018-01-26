SAMBALPUR: TWO industrial houses of the district have been asked to set up two modern schools with CBSE curriculum under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in their respective areas of operation.

In the Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting held at office of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) here on Thursday, Aditya Aluminium at Lapanga was directed to set up a school in Rengali. Similarly, Hindalco Industries Limited was asked to establish a school in Hirakud area of Sambalpur city.

The meeting was presided over by RDC (North) D V Swamy and attended by Sambalpur MP Nagendra Pradhan, MLA Raseshwari Panigrahi, Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari, Rengali MLA Ramesh Patua and IG of Police ( Northern Range) S K Nath. Sambalpur MP Pradhan said officials of both the industrial houses proposed to set up a school jointly at one place. However, they were asked to establish two separate schools with CBSE curriculum in their respective areas of operation, he said.

Pradhan said while the Government will provide land for establishment of the schools, the industrial houses will have to develop the infrastructure and run the educational institutions.

The people of Rengali and Hirakud will benefit from the establishment of modern schools. Though Hirakud comes under Samablpur city, it does not have any quality school, the MP said.

This apart, the industrial houses have also been directed to provide 10 PCR vans for better police management in the district.

Meanwhile, Rengali panchayat samiti chairperson Saibani Seth, who also attended the RPDAC meeting, demanded supply of piped water in Rengali block, renovation of water bodies, setting up of a state-of-the-art hospital and a skill development centre as well as employment opportunities for locals. She also submitted a memorandum to the RDC (North) over the demands.