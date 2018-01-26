RAYAGADA: A barren hilltop, popularly known as ‘Landa Pahada,’ situated in the heart of Rayagada, will soon get a new lease of life and become a tourist spot. The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has been entrusted to develop the site at an estimated cost of Rs 2.18 crore.

Sources said the hilltop was lying abandoned for many years and the place was a den of anti-social activities. Later, the district administration mooted a plan and submitted a proposal to the State Government for beautification of ‘Landa Pahada’. Recently, the Tourism department approved the plan and allocated Rs 2.18 crore. A team of officials from OTDC also visited the place and inspected the feasibility.

OTDC Executive Engineer Purna Chandra Mohapatra said in the first phase, a walking track of 1 km surrounding the hill, artificial fountain, rest shed, boundary wall around the hill, three entry gates and electrification work will be undertaken with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore. An agency has been selected through a tender process by the OTDC and work order has already been handed over to it. The work will be completed within a period of six months, he added.

Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said after completion of first phase work, construction of a mini children park, cottage cafes and other beautification work adjacent to the site will be carried out.