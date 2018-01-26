BERHAMPUR: Though harvesting of paddy in the kharif season has already been over in the agrarian Ganjam district, a sizeable number of farmers are in a fix to sell their produce. Due to slow pace of paddy procurement at the mandis, farmers of Digapahandi block have resorted to distress sale.

During a meeting of Rushikulya Ryot Mahasabha at Digapahandi on Thursday, farmers alleged that when distress sale is on in the district, the civil supplies officials remain as mute spectators. In order to save the farmers from distress sale, the mandis should purchase paddy from the farmers immediately. They demanded relaxation in Fair Average Quality (FAQ) norms at the procurement centres. They also demanded compensation and crop loan for the farmers who have sustained crop loss this year and enhancement of MSP of paddy to `3,000 per quintal. They have sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

Mahasabha secretary Simanchal Nahak said this year farmers in the district have sustained crop loss due to pest attack and untimely rain. Despite adverse conditions, farmers have produced a good quantity of paddy. The district administration had also opened around 400 mandis to procure paddy from the registered farmers. But most of the mandis failed to receive paddy from farmers, he alleged.

Sources said about 3.54 lakh farmers had undertaken paddy cultivation on 2.15 hectares (ha) of land. But only 1.57 lakh farmers had registered their names to sell their paddy at mandis.

