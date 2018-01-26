JEYPORE:The BJD has failed to protect the dignity of women in Odisha and it is the right time for people to teach a lesson to this Government, said State BJP president Basant Panda after interacting with the bereaved family members of Kunduli gang-rape victim at Koraput on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Panda said the suicide of the gang-rape survivor is an eye-opener for people of the State. The incident has exposed the BJD Government’s false claims of protecting women’s dignity and rights in Odisha, he said.

Deprived of justice, the helpless girl killed herself due to the callousness of Odisha Government, Panda alleged. ‘The Home department headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should take responsibility for the entire episode and hand over the probe to CBI, “ he said and added that the BJP would stand by the victim’s family members till they get justice from the Government.

Earlier on the day, a 10-member BJP team, led by Panda, visited Musuguda village and met family members of the victim girl. Sources said the family alleged that the Government machinery was responsible for the girl’s death. Demanding a CBI probe into the matter, the bereaved family said police and medical officials who denied rape allegations of the girl should be punished.