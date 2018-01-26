BARGARH: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the election date for Bijepur by-poll, political atmosphere in the Assembly segment has been charged up after a brief lull.

While the BJP has maintained the momentum since the process for by-election started, the BJD, after the initial burst, has slowed down while confusion persists in the Congress with the party remaining silent except for a few small closed-door meetings.

However, after declaration of by-poll date on February 24, political exercise has begun with the BJP and the Congress expected to declare their nominees anytime soon. But with the HSC exam scheduled to begin on February 21, parents are unhappy over the election date as it would upset the preparation of their wards for the exam.

Blaring loud speakers, rallies, speeding vehicles and campaigning are bound to affect the preparation of the students appearing for the HSC exam. They are contemplating to draw the attention of the Collector over the issue.

Comprising blocks of Bijepur, Gaiselet and Barpali besides Barpali NAC and seven Zilla Parishad zones and 59 gram panchayats (GPs), the Bijepur Assembly segment has 2,21,149 voters.

The BJP is sceptical about the acceptance of beleaguered BJD leader Ashok Panigrahi as its candidate with party rank and file revolting over the issue.