BHUBANESWAR: Be it grocery items or having hygienic food delivered at your doorstep, finding an economical beauty Spa or booking tables at hotels of your choice and even the cab service, you can do all these things through one application - FlashDeal, a City based start-up, which has ow caught the attention of National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom). Started on January 15 last year, the start-up has been figured in Nasscom’s top innovative product list in East. It has also got recognition and offer of incubation form IIT Bhubaneswar for being one of the most innovative products.

FlashDeal is live in Google play store with perfectly applied hyper-local features in the mobile App. While it has around 300 registered users so far, on an average 127 users are transacting every week. Brain child of three professionals, the start-up aims to bridge the gap between the offline and online business by putting forward aggregated offline deals and sharing it with registered online users. Founder and CEO of the startup Nihar Ranjan Choudhury said the objective of the venture is to drift apart the prevailing boundaries inhibiting the customer services.

“As a team we are focusing on performing strongly and executing efficiently, which is a vital key behind the success of similar hyper local ventures,” he said. An MBA from Utkal University, Choudhury has over 20 years of corporate experience while his co-founders Zahid Akhtar is a motivational speaker and soft-skill expert. Another co-founder Mirza Rihan Ali Baig has over 18 years of corporate experience in hospitality sector. “We have put our years of experience into the venture, which has been set up with long term vision of creating ample jobs in a still developing State like Odisha. We track rapidly changing requirements of our clients and incorporate changes into our services to stay abreast with the market as leaders in providing quality for money spent,” said Choudhury.

The Start-up has multiple service providers from various locations and industries, offering the best offers available offline that can be forwarded to online users in form of push notifications to their hand-held device depending upon their location and preferences. The promoters, however, claimed that the products and services are not limited to one city.

The multi-channel partnering methodology allows users to shop hassle free irrespective of their location. The intelligently crafted App enables users to set filters as per their interests and needs allowing them to control the kind of services and offers they are offered. The CEO rued that there is minimal support system of funding from either the State or private angel investor. “Now it has been taken care of and we are relaunching the services in a big way in the second week of February,” he added.