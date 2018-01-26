BHUBANESWAR: Travel, tourism experts and industry captains have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to accord hotels the status of infrastructure industry in the State. At the second Odisha Tourism Conclave here, they suggested that banks must provide a repayment period of 18 years for hotel industry which is capital intensive in nature.

The conclave was attended by travel trade experts and bureaucrats. At the end, a set of recommendation was generated which was submitted to the Chief Minister. The conclave said the State needs 5,000 more hotel rooms to meet the growing demand of the sector. It was also suggested that Tourism Department may start diversifying into Fashion Tourism, Film Production Tourism, Cultural Tourism. There is need to create a Task Force to work for tourism development of the State.

Its tenure must be three years, JK Mohanty, chairman of Hotel and Restaurants Association, Odisha said. Mohanty is also a member of the Tourism Advisory Council of Odisha Government. The conclave also strongly pitched for road shows in countries where tourist inflow to India is the highest. The Government must create a body for infrastructure development required to retain tourists who spend more time in the State. There could be game parks and water sports in the lines of Disney World or Essel World, Mohanty said. An international standard convention facility, development of regional airports were part of the recommendation.

The conclave also demanded that Odisha Government must develop niche markets, improve nightlife activities in Bhubaneswar and start night safari in Nandankanan which would be a great attraction for the tourists. Similarly, clear cut guidelines may also be issued to tourists for visit to the PVTG areas, eco-sensitive zones and wildlife sanctuaries of the State.

State plea to make MR vaccination success

Bhubaneswar: State health officials on Thursday urged parents to have their children vaccinated with new Measles and Rubella (MR) during the mass campaign beginning January 29. Speaking at a media workshop, Special Secretary (Public Health) Dr Binod Kumar Mishra said all children between nine months and 15 years, except those who are seriously ill or having seizure (fits), should be vaccinated. Unicef Odisha chief Yumi Bae said the focus is to reach every child and make the mission ‘No Child Left’ a grand success. State immunisation officer Dr KK Das, sub regional team leader of WHO Dr Aurpit Pattanaik, Director (Family Welfare) Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu and Director of State Institute of Health and Family Welfare Dr Saroj Nayak also spoke.