PARADIP: A divisional level training programme for industrial workers and officers was organised for the first time in Paradip recently by IFFCO-Paradip.

Attended by delegates of 19 industrial houses, issues like industrial safety and prevention of industrial accidents were discussed in presence of government authorities, including Collector Yamini Sarangi.

Sarangi said a super speciality hospital should be opened in Paradip to treat industrial accident victims. It was decided that the Directorate of Factories and Boilers would chalk out an annual training calendar for the current year under which, training programmes would be conducted for industrial workers.

The training programmes, an initiative of Principal Secretary of Labour and ESI Department Anu Garg, will be organised at least once in a year in every industrial hub of the State. Speaking on the occasion, AK Panda, unit head of IFFCO, said the company adheres to all directives of the State Government regarding safety of workers in the plant.