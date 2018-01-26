ANGUL: If you thought education can enlighten minds, you may be proved wrong. Sample this: An Odia software engineer, who works in US, did not turn up at his wedding venue in Angul town on Wednesday after the bride’s family failed to meet the dowry demand of `1 crore.

After being left in the lurch, the bride’s family lodged a complaint with police seeking justice. As per reports, marriage of the US-based engineer of Similipara in Angul town, was fixed with a girl hailing from Nadhra in Dhenkanal district.

The ring ceremony and other rituals had been completed and the wedding was to take place on Wednesday at a Kalyan Mandap in the town. Quoting the FIR, the police said initially, the groom’s family did not demand any dowry. However, they changed their mind later and demanded `1 crore as dowry. Reportedly, the bride’s family had paid `20 lakh as dowry to the boy’s family following which the marriage was finalised.

On the wedding day, the bride’s family waited for the marriage party to arrive at the Kalyan Mandap. However, the groom and his family refused to come to the venue if their demand of `1 crore was not met.

The bride’s family refused to oblige to the demand and approached police.

The bride, who is also a software engineer in Bangalore, lodged a complaint against the groom and his family members. Angul Town IIC Sukumar Tripathy said on the basis of the bride’s complaint, police have registered a case of dowry and cheating against the groom and his parents.Though a manhunt was launched, the accused could not traced as they are on the run, police said.